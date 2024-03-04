O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,085.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,098.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,009.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

