Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

