Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OFIX

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.