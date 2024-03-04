Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Oshkosh worth $41,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OSK opened at $111.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

