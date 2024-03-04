Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ovintiv by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ovintiv by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ovintiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

