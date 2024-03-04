Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

