Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

