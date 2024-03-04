Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,235 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.62% of Paychex worth $257,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $122.57. 1,590,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

