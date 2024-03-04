Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Payoneer Global traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 1,818,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,638,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

