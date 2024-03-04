PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of PENN Entertainment worth $36,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

