Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 376835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 541.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,056,000 after acquiring an additional 452,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,885 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

