PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

