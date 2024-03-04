Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $407.88. 79,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $408.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.97. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

