Portal (IOU) Price Reaches $2.16 on Major Exchanges (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $134,985.92 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 2.22499003 USD and is down -31.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $217,383.82 traded over the last 24 hours.”

