Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.43

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.43 and last traded at $194.47, with a volume of 80198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,508. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Powell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.