PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $111.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.