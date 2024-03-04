Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 45,034 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,929 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

