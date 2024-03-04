Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 9,029 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $149.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

