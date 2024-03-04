Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 132.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.