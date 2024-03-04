Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

ALLY opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

