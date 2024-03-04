Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $151.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average is $143.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

