Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $55.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

