Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,406 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.