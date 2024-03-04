Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.83 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $127.44 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

