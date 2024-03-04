Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Quanterix shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 61,280 shares traded.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

