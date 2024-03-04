QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down to $45.53

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.53, but opened at $44.13. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 69,145 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -284.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

