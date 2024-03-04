Rally Market Cap Reaches $64.07 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Rally has a market capitalization of $64.07 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 68% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,181,732,306 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.