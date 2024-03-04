Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $5.20 on Monday, reaching $179.79. 453,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

