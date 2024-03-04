Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rambus were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,655,000 after buying an additional 518,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,177,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,080,000 after purchasing an additional 421,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,790,000 after purchasing an additional 110,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $65.80 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

