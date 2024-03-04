Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Children’s Place (PLCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE):

2/20/2024 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2024 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

2/12/2024 – Children’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Children’s Place Stock Down 4.6 %

Children’s Place stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,849,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380,354.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

