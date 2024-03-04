Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CI Financial (CIX)

CI Financial (TSE: CIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

2/22/2024 – CI Financial was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.94. 10,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,401. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.01 and a twelve month high of C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get CI Financial Corp alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6177106 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.