Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Loblaw Companies (L)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Loblaw Companies (TSE: L):

2/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$145.00.

1/24/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

TSE:L traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$143.73. 50,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.58. The company has a market cap of C$44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited alerts:

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Insiders sold a total of 32,743 shares of company stock worth $4,603,122 over the last three months. 54.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.