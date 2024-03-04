Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.
RPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.
Repay Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Repay
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
