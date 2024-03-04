Reviewing Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Skkynet Cloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -3,563.36% -84.96% -71.94% Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Skkynet Cloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 42.01 -$40.49 million ($0.83) -2.30 Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -21.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Skkynet Cloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbe Robotics. Skkynet Cloud Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skkynet Cloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arbe Robotics and Skkynet Cloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Skkynet Cloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring. Its DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open database connectivity; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring. In addition, the company offers software licensing, software support program renewal, legacy installation support, and custom integration and development services. It serves customers in aerospace, automation and control, chemical, communication, education, engineering, energy and utility, financial, food and beverage, government and municipal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, instrumentation, manufacturing, natural resource, and system integrator industries. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

