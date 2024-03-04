Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 605 ($7.67) to GBX 650 ($8.24) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMV. Numis Securities upgraded Rightmove to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 604.75 ($7.67).

LON:RMV traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 563.60 ($7.15). 3,016,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 555.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 603 ($7.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

