Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $3,833.36 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,833.36 or 0.05804994 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $7.12 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 552,746 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 552,892.680282. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,827.63387013 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,918,975.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

