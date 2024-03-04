Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $56,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.