Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.69).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.7 %

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($177,617.99). Insiders have purchased 314 shares of company stock valued at $44,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

