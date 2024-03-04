Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $319,984,742. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $314.21 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $304.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.26.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

