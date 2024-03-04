Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 653.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Herc worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 22.6% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $163.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

