Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,234.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,144 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.