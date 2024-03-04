Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 821,277 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821,277 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

