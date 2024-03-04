Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

