Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,116 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,148,739,000 after buying an additional 4,341,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 150.0% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $194,234,000 after purchasing an additional 514,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SEA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

