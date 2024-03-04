Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 307,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 1.9 %

Ciena stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

