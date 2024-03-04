Shelton Capital Management Has $426,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,462 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 365,997 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 453,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $77.14.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

