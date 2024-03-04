Shelton Capital Management Sells 147 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $22,748,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 797,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,722 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

