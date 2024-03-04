Shelton Capital Management Sells 169 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

