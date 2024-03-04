Shelton Capital Management Sells 64 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,303,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $579.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.70 and its 200 day moving average is $434.85. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $588.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

