Shelton Capital Management Sells 658 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

